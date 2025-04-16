Catholic World News

Phoenix diocese opens new seminary

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona, has announced the opening of a new seminary, in a partnership with the University of Mary.

Nazareth Seminary, as it will be known, is the first seminary established to serve the Phoenix diocese; seminarians from Phoenix have to date been trained in other states—most recently at St. John Vianney seminary, administered by the Denver archdiocese.

The University of Mary, a Benedictine institution, will be charged with the academic formation of seminarians, and receive undergraduate degrees from that institution. Today 27 seminarians—the highest total that Phoenix has seen—are working toward undergraduate degrees. The graduate programs of Nazareth Seminary will be launched in the next academic year.

