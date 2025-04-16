Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for governance of AI, rues lack of progress toward universal connectivity

April 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a meeting of the UN’s Commission on Science and Technology for Development, a Vatican diplomat said that “my delegation wishes to express its concerns regarding the significant lack of progress in achieving affordable and meaningful universal connectivity, particularly in the least developed countries.”

“Reliable broadband connectivity is not a goal in itself,” explained Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland. “In today’s digitalized world, reduced connectivity means, inter alia, a lack of education and employment opportunities, hindered access to social services and limited economic participation.”

“My delegation underscores the urgency of governance of AI, given the enormous opportunities and parallel risks presented by this technology,” the prelate added. “Moreover, the concentration of power over mainstream AI applications in the hands of a few companies raises significant ethical concerns.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!