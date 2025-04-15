Catholic World News

Convicted Bishop Zanchetta overdue for return to Argentine house arrest?

April 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who had been living under house arrest in Argentina since his 2022 conviction for sexual abuse, was granted permission to travel to Rome last year for medical treatment, with a deadline to return to Argentina by the end of March. Writing in The Pillar, Edgar Beltran reports that there is no indication Bishop Zanchetta has returned.

(Bishop Zanchetta was the focus of a special 7-part CWN investigation, “The Zanchetta Affair,” which detailed efforts by the Vatican, and by Pope Francis personally, to shield the Argentine prelate from prosecution.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!