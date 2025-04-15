Catholic World News

Vatican updates on papal health, Holy Week schedule

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new Vatican bulletin on the recovery of Pope Francis from double pneumonia again reports “further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements.”

The April 15 bulletin went on to say the Pontiff has increased his work activities—including the preparation of meditations for the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in the Coliseum—but had “nothing to add regarding the Pope’s eventual presence or participation in the Holy Week liturgies.”

In fact the Pope has delegated several cardinals to preside at liturgies:

Cardinal Domenico Calcago, the retired president of APSA, for the Chrism Mass on the morning of Holy Thursday;

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, for the Good Friday liturgy in St. Peter’s basilica;

Cardinal Baldo Reina, the vicar general of Rome, for the Stations of the Cross.

The Vatican has not yet announced the celebrant(s) for the Easter Vigil and the Easter Sunday Mass. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

