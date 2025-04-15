Catholic World News

US abortions rose slightly in 2024

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: There were just over 1 million abortions performed in the US in 2024, the Guttmacher Institute estimates. That number represents a 1% increase from the previous year.

These statistics—provided by the Guttmacher Institute, which was established by Planned Parenthood—do not account for the growing number of abortions that occur at home, through the use of abortion pills.

The Guttmacher figures show that the total number of abortions has actually risen since the Dobbs decision, which allowed states to restrict the practice. They also show a 9% decline in the number of women who crossed state lines to procure an abortion.

