Catholic World News

Brazilian priest, devoted to Mary and the Eucharist, angered Masonic lodge before his martyrdom

April 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, has profiled Father Nazareno Lanciotti (1940-2001) following the papal recognition of his martyrdom that has paved the way for his beatification.

Lanciotti, the Brazilian national director of the Marian Movement of Priests, fought against drug trafficking and prostitution and told young people that “Eucharistic adoration, the Rosary, and devotion to the Virgin will save you.”

According to Fides, “strong tensions arose among members of a Masonic lodge, opposed to Father Nazareno’s actions,” and soon the priest was slain. “When you look for me, you will always find me at the foot of the tabernacle,” he had said—a premonition, perhaps, of the place of his burial.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!