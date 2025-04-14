Catholic World News

Architect Gaudi’s cause for beatification advances

April 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Antonio Gaudi, the Spanish architect who designed the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona, is one of several candidates for beatification or canonization whose causes were advanced by Vatican decrees issued on April 14.

The decrees from the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints included:

confirmation of a miracle attributed to the intercession of Eliswa of the Blessed Virgin Mary Vakayil (1831-1913), founder of the Teresian Carmelite order in India;

confirmation of the martyrdom of Nazareno Lanciotti (1940—2001), a diocesan priest killed in Brazil; and

confirmation of the ‘heroic virtue’ of Gaudi, who was born in 1852 and died in Barcelona in 1926; Angelo Bughetti (1877-1935), an Italian priest; and Petrus Jozef Triest (1760-1835), a Belgian priest.

The finding of “heroic virtue” means that these three candidates will be entitled “Venerable” and will be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to their intercession.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!