President Trump issues Holy Week statement

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has issued a statement recognizing Holy Week as “a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ Crucifixion—and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for his miraculous Resurrection from the dead.”

“During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross,” Trump said. The statement promised that Trump and his wife Melania would “join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of heaven for all of humanity.”

