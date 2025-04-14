Catholic World News

Nigerian priest fear rumors of bishop’s arrest

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association has issued a statement of concern about “growing rumors” that the country’s government is planning the arrest of Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi.

Bishop Anagbe drew the ire of government leaders in March, when he called upon the US to list Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” regarding violations of human rights, because of heightened Islamic violence aimed at Christians.

The priests are worried that Bishop Anagbe, who is currently abroad, could be arrested when he returns home.

