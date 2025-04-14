Catholic World News

Bring the Gospel to all, Pope tells students at Opus Dei-affiliated conference

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to participants in UNIV, an Opus Dei-affiliated gathering of university students in Rome.

“The UNIV International Conference that you are holding in Rome brings you together during these days in the celebration of a double Jubilee event: the Holy Year 2025 and the centenary of the priestly ordination of St. Josemaría Escrivá,” the Pope wrote. “I join in your joy and accompany you with my prayer, asking the Lord that this time of pilgrimage and fraternal encounter may impel you to bring to all the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The Pope’s message comes a dozen years after the first general audience of his pontificate, when the Pope offered a similar public greeting to UNIV students. In 2022, the Pontiff altered the status of Opus Dei, the Church’s only personal prelature. The following year, he revised canon law for personal prelatures, declaring them “similar to public clerical associations of pontifical law.”

