Catholic World News

Pope updates canon law for personal prelatures

August 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a new motu proprio to update canon law as it applies to personal prelatures.



The new law, which goes into force immediately, reflects the reorganization of the Roman Curia brought about last year by the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium. Whereas personal prelatures had previously been under the supervision of the Congregation for Bishops, they now are assigned to the Dicastery for Clergy.



The new revised laws confirm the authority of the prelate to prepare priests, including the right to open a seminary, subject to Vatican approval.



The only personal prelature currently in existence is Opus Dei.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!