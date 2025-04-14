Catholic World News

Become a Simon of Cyrene for one another, Pope writes in Palm Sunday homily

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, vice dean of the College of Cardinals, celebrated Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 13 and read aloud the homily written by Pope Francis.

“As we make our own way towards Calvary, let us reflect for a moment on Simon [of Cyrene]’s actions, try to look into his heart, and follow in his footsteps at the side of Jesus,” the Pope wrote. “Let us decide how we are meant to carry our own cross during this Holy Week: if not on our shoulders, in our hearts.”

“And not only our cross, but also the cross of those who suffer all around us; perhaps even the cross of some unknown person whom chance—but is it really chance?—has placed on our way,” he concluded. “Let us prepare for the Lord’s paschal mystery by becoming each of us, for one another, a Simon of Cyrene.”

