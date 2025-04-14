Catholic World News

Sudan is focus of renewed papal peace appeal

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his written Palm Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace. His comments focused on Sudan, suffering from civil war:

The 15th of April will mark the second sad anniversary of the beginning of the conflict in Sudan, in which thousands have been killed and millions of families have been forced to flee their homes. The suffering of children, women and vulnerable people cries out to heaven and begs us to act.



I renew my appeal to the parties involved, that they may end the violence and embark on paths of dialogue, and to the international community, so that the help needed may be provided to the populations.

“And let us also remember Lebanon, where the tragic civil war began 50 years ago: with God’s help, may it live in peace and prosperity,” he continued. “May peace come at last to martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, to Myanmar, to South Sudan. May Mary, Mother of Sorrows, obtain this grace for us and help us to live this Holy Week with faith.”

