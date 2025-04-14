Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address: Trust in the Father, as Jesus did

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for Palm Sunday—published, but not delivered—Pope Francis reflected on Luke 22:14-23:56, the Gospel reading of the day.

“We have seen [Christ] walk towards the cross defenseless and humiliated, with the feelings and the heart of a child clinging to his father’s neck, fragile in the flesh, but strong in trusting abandonment, until he fell asleep, in death, in the Father’s arms,” Pope Francis wrote. “These are feelings that the liturgy calls us to contemplate and make our own.”

“We all have sorrows, physical or moral, and faith helps us not to give in to despair, not to close ourselves off in bitterness, but to face them, feeling enveloped, like Jesus, by the providential and merciful embrace of the Father,” the Pope continued, before thanking the faithful for their prayers, and asking them to pray for those who suffer.

