Pope’s health bulletin: continued ‘slight’ improvements

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The latest Vatican bulletin on the convalescence of Pope Francis reports “further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements,” and says that the Pope’s condition is now stable.

The Pontiff has resumed meetings with some Vatican officials, including Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sostituto, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States. (The Vatican bulletin did not name the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.) He met earlier this week with Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla: the first foreign guests to meet with the Pope since his hospitalization.

Regarding the Pope’s surprise visit to St. Peter’s basilica on April 10, the press office said that “the Holy Father was taking a walk and decided to prolong it by going to pray in the basilica.” The Pope himself was not walking; he was pushed in a wheelchair by aides.

The Vatican said that “it is still too early to discuss the Pope’s participation in Holy Week liturgies, since weather plays a role.” However the press office did announce that Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, the vice-dean of the College of Cardinals, would substitute for the Pope as celebrate of the Mass for Palm Sunday.

