Archpriest explains renovation projects at St. Peter’s basilica

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on April 11, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s, explained renovations that have been undertaken in the Vatican basilica.

“The Fabric of St. Peter proverbially never stops working,” the cardinal said, referring to the Vatican agency that cares for the basilica. Those renovations have included work on the funeral monuments of Popes Paul II and Urban VIII, the lighting of the grottoes, and the design of a new evacuation plan in case of emergency. The work—subsidized by the Knights of Columbus and the Safavi Philanthropic Institute—was scheduled for completion in the Jubilee Year.

During his surprise visit to the basilica on April 11, Pope Francis met with some of the workers involved in the restoration.

