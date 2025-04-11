Catholic World News

Abandon the ‘fallacy of nuclear deterrence,’ Holy See urges

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the UN Disarmament Commission, a Vatican diplomat said that “at a time when the threat of nuclear conflict is once again alarmingly close, it is imperative to recommit, with renewed urgency, to the path of disarmament.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, warned that “any use of these weapons would have catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences. These repercussions would not discriminate between combatants and non-combatants and would cause lasting damage, harming both present and future generations.”

“Against this background, the Holy See reiterates its call to all States to overcome the fallacy of nuclear deterrence and to accede to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

