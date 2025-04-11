Catholic World News

Architectural historian to lead commission for protecting Holy See’s monuments

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has named Dr. Elvira Cajano as president of the Permanent Commission for the Protection of Historical and Artistic Monuments of the Holy See.

Cajano, who has helped lead the Superintendence for Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape of Umbria, succeeds Professor Francesco Buranelli, who has led the commission since 2017.

