Jerusalem Patriarchate’s CEO offers ‘bleak but realistic’ assessment of situation in Holy Land

April 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sami El-Yousef, the lay CEO of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, offered what he described as a “relatively bleak but realistic” assessment of the situation in Gaza, Israel, and the West Bank (map).

“A tight embargo was reimposed [on Gaza] when the ceasefire collapsed on March 18 including water, medicine, food, and electricity, creating the most difficult man-made humanitarian catastrophe in modern history,” he wrote. “Gaza has become uninhabitable to its 2.2 million residents given the level of destruction, with solid plans to empty the strip of its indigenous inhabitants.”

Exclaiming that “the silence around the world is deafening,” he spoke of the plight of Gaza’s Christians:

Since the beginning of the war, close to 50 lost their lives with 20 killed as a result of direct hostilities and 30 due to medical neglect due to the absence of medicines and functioning hospitals. What remains is around 650 brave souls to whom we will continue to do the impossible to provide for them within our means, as around 450 of them remain as refugees at the Holy Family complex in Gaza city.

