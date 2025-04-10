Catholic World News

Pope makes surprise visit to Vatican basilica

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a surprise visit to St. Peter’s basilica on Thursday, shaking hands with pilgrims and restoration workers, and stopping to pray at the tomb of St. Pius X.

The Pope’s visit was unannounced, and he spoke only a few words during his brief stay in the basilica. He was dressed in trousers, with no cassock, wrapped in a blanket, and with an oxygen tube under his nose.

The Pope’s surprise appearance in public—only his second trip outside his own residence since he was released from Gemelli Hospital—will raise new speculation about what role he might play in the Holy Week liturgical ceremonies at the Vatican.

