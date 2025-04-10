Catholic World News

USCCB outlines 4 policy priorities in letter to Congress

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has written a letter to members of Congress outlining the USCCB’s policy priorities.

The four priorities are “support and strengthen families,” “protect poor and vulnerable people at home and abroad,” “support an immigration system that furthers the common good,” and “defend religious liberty.”

The letter, dated March 6, was posted on the USCCB website on April 8.

