Suspicious financial reports down in Vatican, watchdog finds

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (ASIF), established by Pope Benedict in 2010 to counter money laundering and terrorism, has published its 2024 annual report.

On page 22 of its annual report, ASIF stated there were 79 suspicious activity reports in 2024, down from 123 the previous year, and the lowest number over the past five years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

