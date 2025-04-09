Catholic World News

Free your heart, Pope urges in catechetical message

April 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his catechetical message for April 9, Pope Francis discussed Christ’s meeting with the rich young man, recounted in St. Mark’s Gospel.

The Pope’s catechetical messages are ordinarily delivered during his regular weekly public audiences on Wednesday. During his hospitalization, and continuing during his convalescence, the Vatican has issued a text of the papal message, although the audiences have been cancelled.

In the April 9 message, the Pope remarked that the rich young man could not answer Christ’s invitation because he was attached to his possession. The Pope told the faithful that “we must ‘sell everything that weighs us down, in order to free our hearts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!