Catholic World News

Former Jerusalem Patriarch, other Christians fear imminent Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories

April 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Society of Jesus

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Christians in Jerusalem whose most prominent member is Patriarch Michel Sabbah, the retired Latin Patriarch, has published “Out of the depths I cry to you,” a statement on the current situation in the Holy Land.

“Recently, the United States President, Donald Trump, has declared that in a few weeks he will make vital announcements about the future of our homeland,” they wrote. “We fear that the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel may be imminent.”

“To those Jews and Christians who have been led to believe that God wants Israel to annex our homeland: we want to state clearly that you have been misguided,” they added. “All, Palestinians and Israelis, are created in the image and likeness of God. They are all equal in dignity and rights ... To expel the Palestinians from their homeland is not only an act of violence; it is sacrilege.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!