Synod council discusses 3-year implementation phase

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the 16th Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod met on April 7 to discuss the three-year implementation phase of the synod on synodality, which concluded in October.

The Ordinary Council’s members also discussed the forthcoming support document for the implementation phase, which will be published in May.

The three-year implementation phase was announced in March and is scheduled to culminate in an October 2028 ecclesial assembly at the Vatican. Under the 2018 apostolic constitution that governs the Synod, the Ordinary Council is tasked with preparing for, and implementing, an ordinary general assembly of the Synod—in this case, the synod on synodality, which was the 16th ordinary general assembly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

