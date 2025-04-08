Catholic World News

Islamic countries dominate capital-punishment reports

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Three Islamic countries—Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia—accounted for 91% of all the legal executions reported worldwide in 2024, Amnesty International reports.

The Amnesty International figures do not include executions in China, which is generally believed to be the world’s leading practitioner of capital punishment. China does not report the number of executions. Nor do North Korea and Vietnam, two other countries that frequently execute criminals.

Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia carried out 1,380 executions in 2024, a year which saw the highest number of executions worldwide in a decade. Iran alone reported 972 executions.

