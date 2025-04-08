Catholic World News

St. Egidio community welcomes 700 Afghan refugees

CWN Editor's Note: The St. Egidio community has brought 700 refugees from Afghanistan to Italy, as part of the group’s “humanitarian corridors” initiative.

The Catholic lay movement arranged the reception of the Afghan refugees in coordination with the Italian government and other charitable groups.

