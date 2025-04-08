Catholic World News

Catholics now outnumber Anglicans among young British churchgoers

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Young Catholics now outnumber their Anglican counterparts among those attending church services in the United Kingdom, the Bible Society reports.

Catholics account for 41% of the regular churchgoers between the ages of 18 and 34, with Anglicans far behind at 20%, and Pentecostals closing in on 2nd place at 18%. The statistics also show a sharp rise in church attendance among young adults.

The Times of London observes: “Catholicism could soon overtake Anglicanism to become the country’s largest denomination of worshippers for the first time since the Reformation five centuries ago.”

