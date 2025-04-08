Catholic World News

Bavaria announces ecumenical religious instruction in schools

April 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Bavarian State Ministry of Education (German)

CWN Editor's Note: The Bavarian State Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs has announced the provision for ecumenical Lutheran-Catholic religious instruction in Bavarian schools when “there are too few pupils available for the establishment of a denominational learning group of the respective minority denomination.”

The new arrangement “can now permanently complement classic religious education [i.e., either Catholic or Lutheran instruction] and ensure that children can continue to encounter the basics of the Christian faith throughout Bavaria,” said Matthias Belafi, who represented local bishops in negotiations with the Bavarian government and the Lutheran church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!