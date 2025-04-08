Catholic World News

North American bishops denounce Trump administration’s immigration policies

April 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 11 border bishops and bishops responsible for ministry with migrants in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean blasted the Trump administration’s immigration policies in the latter part of a recent 40-page pastoral letter, “He Saw Them, He Drew Near to Them & He Cared for Them.”

The letter has three chapters: “The signs of the times confront us,” “God walks with His people,” and “Let us walk with those forced to migrate.” The bishops wrote:

We also cannot fail to denounce the pressure exerted by the United States on countries in the region, and Mexico in particular, to implement deterrence policies in order to reduce migration flows. The United States is taking an aggressive approach by working with governments in our region to curb migration by restricting their own borders and incentivizing them to use the same tactics of patrol, detention, expulsion, deportation and militarization.

Cardinal Fabio Baggio, the undersecretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, attended a recent meeting in El Paso on the pastoral letter. Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, was among the signatories.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!