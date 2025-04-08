Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Prayer for Creation: ‘seeds of peace and hope’

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has chosen “Seeds of Peace and Hope” to be the theme of the 2025 World Day of Prayer for Creation, according to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

“As emphasized in the Magisterium of Pope Francis and his recent predecessors, there is a close link between peace and care for creation,” the dicastery stated. “Similarly, the connection between war and violence on the one hand, and degradation of the common home and waste of resources (destruction and armaments) on the other, is very close.”

The dicastery also stated that “the Message urges prayer for the creation of the conditions for peace, a lasting and jointly built peace that inspires hope”—but without stating which message was being discussed, who wrote the message, or when the message was written. The dicastery was likely referring to the Pontiff’s 2025 Message for the World Day of Prayer for Creation, which has not yet been published.

