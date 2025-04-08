Catholic World News

Cloistered nun meets with Pontiff

April 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Francesca Battiloro, a 94-year-old cloistered Visitation nun from Naples, Italy, had an unexpected ten-minute meeting with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica on April 6. Both were in wheelchairs.

Sister Battiloro was making a pilgrimage to Rome for the Jubilee of the Sick; the convalescing Pontiff was in the basilica for Confession before his surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square.

“I had asked God, ‘I want to meet the Pope,’” she said. “I thought it was impossible, but instead it was the Pope who came to meet me. It seems that when I ask the Lord for something, He always grants it to me.”

“I kissed his hand and he seemed happy too,” she continued. “It is truly a period in which God is listening to me, even in the small things ... I told him, ‘Your Holiness, I am praying so much, I have offered my life to Jesus so that you may be healed ... He smiled.”

