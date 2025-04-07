Catholic World News

10 million Christian immigrants in US could face deportation

April 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: More than 10 million Christian immigrants living in the US could be subject to deportation, according to a new report released by the US bishops’ conference.

The report finds that another 7 million Christian citizens of the US live in households with those who might be deported.

The immigrants included in that 10-million figure include some who are now living in the US legally, but whose legal status could be revoked if US policies change.

The study, entitled “One Part of the Body,” was prepared by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in cooperation with the National Association of Evangelicals, World Relief, and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!