Colombian bishops rue nation’s healthcare crisis, offer to mediate

April 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing that “health is one of the primary goods of the social order and a right of all,” the leaders of Colombia’s episcopal conference lamented the nation’s healthcare crisis and offered to facilitate dialogue to help end it.

“We view with concern the growing difficulties in guaranteeing the right to health, especially timely access to medical care, the shortage of medications, the delays in diagnosis and initiation of treatment, the serious financial situation affecting the health sector, the climate of uncertainty surrounding entities and institutions dedicated to promoting or providing this service and their providers, as well as the health personnel and workers associated with them,” the bishops said.

They added:

All social actors must avoid, particularly in this field, the temptation of corruption, bureaucratization, the desire to politicize a reality that serves exclusively the common good, not particular interests, or the desire to suppress joint efforts between the public and private spheres.

