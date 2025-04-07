Papal Angelus reflection: the ‘finger of God’ writes a new story for the woman caught in adultery
April 07, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: In his written Angelus address for the Fifth Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on Jesus and the woman taken in adultery (John 8:1-11), the Gospel reading of the day’s Mass.
“Jesus restores the lost beauty to this woman,” the Pope wrote. “She has fallen in the dust; Jesus passes his finger on this dust and writes a new story for her. It is the ‘finger of God,’ who saves His children (cf. Ex 8:15) and frees them from evil (cf. Lk 11:20).”
The Pontiff also
- prayed for the sick and healthcare workers
- thanked the inmates of Rebibbia women’s prison for a note
- recalled the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
- renewed his call for prayer for peace in Ukraine, Gaza, the Middle East, Sudan, South Sudan, Myanmar, and Haiti
