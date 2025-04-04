Catholic World News

Kansas priest shot and killed; suspect arrested

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raj Carasala was shot by an assailant in his rectory in Seneca, Kansas, on April 4, and died of his wounds at a local hospital.

Police arrested an Oklahoma man, Gary Hermesch, and charged him with the crime.

