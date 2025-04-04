Catholic World News

South Korean bishops call for reconciliation after president’s impeachment

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: After South Korea’s highest court unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and removed him from office, the country’s Catholic bishops exhorted Korean leaders to “make every effort to regain the people’s trust and establish harmony.”

With new presidential elections to be scheduled within 60 days, the bishops called for the process to “be conducted in a democratic and mature manner.”

