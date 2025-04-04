Catholic World News

British pro-lifer sentenced for silent vigil

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A British court has sentenced a pro-life activist for standing silently outside an abortion clinic, in a case that has drawn criticism from the US State Department.

Livia Tossici-Bolt was charged with violating an order against protests at the clinic. She had stood quietly holding a sign that read: “Here to talk if you want.” She was fined £20,000 ($26,000) and given a two-year suspended sentence.

The State Department had a comment on the case: “We are concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.”

