Catholic World News

Pope continues ‘slight’ improvement, Vatican reports

April 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: It the latest update on the recovery of Pope Francis from double pneumonia, the Vatican press office reported on April 4 that the Pope “has shown further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements,” along with “a slight improvement in his pulmonary infection.”

The “slight” improvements seemed to signal that the Pope would not return to normal activities soon.

But the press office strongly hinted that some arrangements would be made to allow the Pontiff to make a public appearance this weekend. The update said: “On Sunday, the Angelus may take place in a different manner compared to previous Sundays.” The press office promised that more information on plans for the Sunday Angelus audience would be released on Saturday.

The press office also said that the next briefing on the Pope’s recovery would be issued on Tuesday, April 8. However, in recent weeks, updates have frequently been released earlier than promised.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!