Papal greetings to Slovak Jubilee pilgrims

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in the Slovak national Jubilee pilgrimage, Pope Francis said that they should “bear witness joyfully to the hope that does not disappoint.”

The Pope’s message was read to the Slovak pilgrims during an April 4 Mass at St. Peter’s basilica. Pope Francis told them that “I would very much have liked to be present with you,” but explained that his convalescence made that impossible.

