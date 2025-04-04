Catholic World News

Gang members murder 2 women religious in Haiti

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Haiti plunges deeper into violence, gang members killed two religious sisters in Mirebalais, a city of 100,000.

Sister Evanette Onezaire and Sister Jeanne Voltaire were members of the Little Sisters of St. Thérèse, a Haitian religious institute dedicated to serving the poor.

