Gang members murder 2 women religious in Haiti

April 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As Haiti plunges deeper into violence, gang members killed two religious sisters in Mirebalais, a city of 100,000.

Sister Evanette Onezaire and Sister Jeanne Voltaire were members of the Little Sisters of St. Thérèse, a Haitian religious institute dedicated to serving the poor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

