Estonia’s President meets with Cardinal Parolin

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With Pope Francis still not holding meetings as he recovers from double pneumonia, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, met on April 3 with Estonia’s President Alar Karis.

A brief Vatican report indicated that the conversation centered on church-state relations, and particularly the coming beatification of Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, a Jesuit martyr, who will be the first Estonian to attain beatification.

The discussion also included international affairs, with special emphasis on efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

