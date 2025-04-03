Catholic World News

New rules to restrict religious activities by foreigners in China

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese Communist Party has issued new regulations, which will take effect May 4, strictly regulating the religious activities of foreigners in China.

The new rules require foreigners to seek permission from government officials before participating in any religious activity, and require obedience to the rules set forth by the Communist Party.

In practice the rules mean that foreigners in China can worship only in places and in ways sanctioned by the government. The regulations would, for instance, make it illegal for a visitor to join in worship with the “underground” Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

