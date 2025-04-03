Catholic World News

Pope encourages charismatics to share expeirience

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message of encouragement to participants in a Jubilee pilgrimage of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service, Pope Francis told that their spiritual experience “is not meant for you alone. It is for everyone!”

The Pope said that “just just as the beating heart pumps blood throughout the entire body, you desire to dedicate yourselves not only to the Church but also open yourselves to her universal dimensions, making your own the intentions of the Holy Father, especially for peace and reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

