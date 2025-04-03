Catholic World News

Azerbaijani becomes 56th language available on Vatican News

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has begun its news service in a 56th language: Azerbaijani.

“In today’s world, the media is an increasingly powerful tool for spreading the truth, fostering hope, and strengthening the faith of believers,” said Bishop Vladimír Fekete, SDB, prefect of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan, a Caucasus nation of 10.7 million (map), is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian (primarily Orthodox). Seven priests minister to 600 Catholics in two parishes.

