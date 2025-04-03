Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader links St. John Paul’s legacy, nation’s struggle for freedom

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference in Poland, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, spoke on Ukraine and the legacy of Pope St. John Paul II.

“John Paul II is not merely a historical figure for us Ukrainians,” he said. “His message and charisma remain deeply relevant today, reflecting both our present reality and our calling to true freedom in the future—a freedom we must defend, even at the cost of our own blood.”

The Major Archbishop added:

John Paul II had the courage to stand for life from its natural beginning to its natural end. He once addressed the oligarchs of Ukraine, saying: ‘Take care not of your own profit and financial gain, but of the dignity of human life.’



He reminded Ukrainians of the words of Volodymyr Monomakh: ‘Do not let the strong destroy the weak’—words that now resonate prophetically in our hearts. He admonished politicians, especially those in whose hands the fate of entire nations rests.

