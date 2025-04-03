Catholic World News

‘Look less at screens, and look each other in the eyes more,’ Pope urges in video

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his April prayer intention (proper use of new technologies), Pope Francis exclaimed, “How I would like for us to look less at screens and look each other in the eyes more!”

“Something’s wrong if we spend more time on our cell phones than with people,” he said in the video. “The screen makes us forget that there are real people behind it who breathe, laugh, and cry.”

“It’s true, technology is the fruit of the intelligence God gave us,” he added. “But we need to use it well”: “to help the poor, to improve the lives of the sick and persons with different abilities,” and “to care for our common home, to connect as brothers and sisters.”

The monthly videos typically include excerpts from a papal interview that had been recorded live; there are no such excerpts in this video. Instead, the video features a recorded commentary from the Pope—and the recorded voice is strong, suggesting that his convalescence is proceeding well.

