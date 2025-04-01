Catholic World News

April papal prayer intention: proper use of new technologies

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April 2025 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that the use of the new technologies will not replace human relationships, will respect the dignity of the person, and will help us face the crises of our times.”

Tue1 April
Lent

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

The mercy of God is not an invitation to sin. He may forgive us and take away the punishment due to sin. But let us not take it as an encouragement to sin more freely. The warning which Christ has just given to the man cured of his long infirmity is also meant for us: “See, you are well again; now sin no more, for…

