Catholic aid organizations in a race against time, obstacles to provide relief in Myanmar

April 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar (map) has brought a devastating loss of life, a “high number of injuries,” and “wide-scale destruction,” said Cara Bragg, country manager for Catholic Relief Services.

“We are bringing emergency supplies to the affected areas and doing our best to reach the people in need as soon as possible,” she said.

Aid efforts, however, are hampered by the military regime’s decision to reject calls for a ceasefire in the nation’s civil war.

