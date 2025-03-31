Catholic World News

Myanmar cardinal urges humanitarian ceasefire after earthquake

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon has called for a ceasfire in the country’s civil war, to allow for relief operations after an earthquake that killed thousands of people.

“I have appealed to all concerned for urgent humanitarian support and unimpeded access to the affected people. I have made an earnest appeal for the ceasefire by all the groups in hostility,” the cardinal said.

